Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators in Dhi Qar stormed today the building of the Electricity Production Directorate in the governorate.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that dozens of Al-Haboubi Square protestors demonstrated in front of the Directorate in Nasiriyah, demanding solutions for the power outage crisis.

Our correspondent indicated that the demonstrators stormed the outer square of the directorate building.