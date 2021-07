Shafaq News/ Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar stormed today a power station south of Nasiriyah city.

witnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "Angry demonstrators Al-Tar district, affiliated to Souq Al-Shuyoukh district, south of Dhi Qar, stormed the district's power station, protesting the power outages."

The demonstrators burned tires and closed the station, according to the witnesses.