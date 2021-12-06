Report

Demonstrators south of Dhi Qar demand to improve services

Date: 2021-12-06
Shafaq News/ Residents of Al-Fadliah district, south of Dhi Qar, demonstrated on Monday calling the authorities to improve services in the district.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said that dozens of Al-Fadliah blocked the road district with the city of Nasiriyah, demanding to establish more service projects and to follow up the projects' work.

Today, Dozens of Dhi Qar residents demonstrated in front of the Dhi Qar Oil Company building.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators gave the local government eight days to achieve their demands, noting that they warned of an escalation if their need is not met, wich is shutting down the Dhi Qar Oil Company.

