Shafaq News/ Demonstrators returned today, Monday, to al-Haboubi Square, downtown the city of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate, after violent clashes with the security forces yesterday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said security forces surrounded the gathering, which was in dozens.

Yesterday, Al-Haboubi Square witnessed bloody clashes that resulted in 111 injuries among the security forces and the protestors and the death of a security officer.