Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators protesting the election results: eight candidates won after the appeals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-19T14:12:52+0000
Demonstrators protesting the election results: eight candidates won after the appeals

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Committee of the Demonstrations and Sit-ins protesting the election results commended the Iraqi Judiciary's decision in favor of eight candidates from the defeated Shiite political forces.

The Committee's statement said that the "honest Judiciacy" redressed the candidates and retrieved their votes and seats. "This resonates with what prompted us to hit the streets in the first place. We yelled ourselves hoarse while demanding to pay heeds for it."

The Committee called for "prosecuting al-Kadhimi, whoever ordered and executed shouting. It is an unnegotiable demand. We reiterate the need to hold a hand recount under the auspices of the honest Judiciary and bring the members of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to justice to be punished for their high treason."

The results of the early parliamentary election showed the Sadrist movement maintaining the most seats in parliament, leading in several of Iraq's 18 provinces, including the capital, Baghdad. Al-Sadr, a controversial leader remembered for leading an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion, appeared to have increased his movement's seats in the 329-member parliament from 54 in 2018 to 73.

With 94% of the ballot boxes counted, none of the competing political blocs appeared on track to win a majority in parliament and consequently name a prime minister. But as the results stand, al-Sadr's bloc will be able to take a leading role in the political horse-trading to find a compromise candidate and set the political agenda for the next four years.

The State of Low Coalition, led by the former Prime Minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki, secured 37 seats, fours seat behind al-Taqaddom (Progress) bloc led by the Sunni Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi. 

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has won 32 seats; twice more than Iran's favorite al-Fatah Alliance, which toll of seats diminished to 14 only from 48 in the 2018 elections.

related

Demonstrators warn of escalating protests in case their demands are not met 

Date: 2021-11-04 10:10:59
Demonstrators warn of escalating protests in case their demands are not met 

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces should be patient and responsible during demonstrations

Date: 2020-09-16 11:30:03
Al-Kadhimi: the security forces should be patient and responsible during demonstrations

Traffic resumed on Diyala-Baghdad road after being blocked by protests against election results 

Date: 2021-11-06 11:16:46
Traffic resumed on Diyala-Baghdad road after being blocked by protests against election results 

Demonstrators in front of the French embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-17 15:27:57
Demonstrators in front of the French embassy in Baghdad

Judiciary to form a Commission to investigate the violent incidents on Friday

Date: 2021-11-07 08:14:10
Judiciary to form a Commission to investigate the violent incidents on Friday

32 members of the security forces injured in Baghdad demonstrations

Date: 2020-10-25 14:36:00
32 members of the security forces injured in Baghdad demonstrations

Security forces take control of Al-Sinak Bridge

Date: 2020-10-25 17:49:05
Security forces take control of Al-Sinak Bridge

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: gangs want to transform the demonstration into chaos

Date: 2020-10-27 12:54:15
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi: gangs want to transform the demonstration into chaos