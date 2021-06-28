Report
Demonstrators protest potable water shortage in Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-28T14:23:43+0000
Shafaq News/ A local source in Dhi Qar reported that dozens of protesters blocked the road linking Basra and Nasiriyah with burning tires.
The demonstrators blocked the road protesting the potable water shortage in the Umm al-Hojoul and Hajji Nasir villages.
