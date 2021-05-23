Demonstrators protest poor services in Najaf and Babel

Shafaq News / A group of people in Najaf organized an open sit-in to protest the power outage the governorate has been witnessing recently, while Babel residents demonstrated, demanding the dismissal of a local official.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Haidariyah residents in Najaf organized an open sit-in in front of Al-Haidariyah power plant demanding a fair share of electric power.

In Babel, residents of Al-Qasim district demonstrated demanding the dismissal of the head of the district’s municipality due to poor services.

Iraqi governorates, especially in the center and south of the country, are witnessing protests and demands to dismiss government and local officials due to the deterioration of services in various sectors.