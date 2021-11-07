Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators in Dhi Qar picketed the headquarters of al-Akika sub-district earlier today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that infuriated demonstrators demanded the dismissal of the sub-disrtict administrator and the members of the local administration.

Our correspondent said that the demonstrators headed toward the Governorate headquarters in Nasiriyah to deliver the demands.

The demonstrators threatened to escalate if the local government fails to meet their demands.