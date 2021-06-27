Report

Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-27T09:57:48+0000
Shafaq News/ Demonstrators in Dhi Qar picketed government departments in the governorate's center earlier today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that infuriated demonstrators organized pickets at the Directorates of Oil products and refineries, amid continuous closure for the Dhi Qar oil company in the south of Nasiriyah for the fourth day in a row.

"The demonstrators refused the application the Ministry [of oil] launched to register the engineers alone," our correspondent said.

"The proponents of the former governor of Dhi, Kadhem al-Safi, attacked Municipality employees with blades and injured of whom during a demonstration to demand jobs," he added, "the Municipality closed in the aftermath of the attack until the security of the employees is attained."

