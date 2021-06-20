Demonstrators picket government departments in Najaf and Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators took the streets of Najaf and Basra this morning, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a majority of Najaf's Municipality employees organized a demonstration against the endemic corruption in the Municipality departments.

The infuriated employees, who take the streets for the first time in the governorate, picketed the Municipality departments and closed the doors of its departments.

In a Dhi Qar, dozens of oil facilities contract employees picketed the governorate headquarters and blocked a major road in Nasiriyah downtown.

A source said that the main demand for the demonstrators was regularisation and enlisting them in the government's permanent payroll.