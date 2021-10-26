Demonstrators might enter the Green Zone and set up their tents inside it, official says 

Shafaq News/ The coordination framework (Shiite political forces) warned of ignoring the demonstrators' demands and sit-ins at the Green Zone gate in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The leader of the Al-Fatah Alliance, one of the most prominent forces of the coordination framework, Abu Mithaq Al-Masari, told Shafaq News Agency, "The 72-hour deadline given by the demonstrators at the Green Zone gate to implement their demands has expired, and for this, the Commission and other competent authorities must implement the demands," stressing, "failing to implement the demands will push the demonstrators to escalate the protests."

Al-Masari added; "Failure to implement the demands of the demonstrators, which are supported by the majority of political forces, will exacerbate the situation and it is possible that they will enter the Green Zone and the sit-in tents will be set up inside. Everything is possible in the coming hours."