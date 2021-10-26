Demonstrators in front of the Green Zone discuss escalation after the 72-hour deadline

Shafaq News/ An informed source reported that a meeting was held between the demonstrations' organizers in front of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators are discussing escalating the protests after the 72-hour deadline.

The source added that the demonstrators intend to enter the Green Zone and sit in front of the Electoral Commission headquarters.

Shiite parties reject the results of the legislative elections announced by IHEC , and began to mobilize their supporters and organize demonstrations.

Political leaders warned that the demonstrations would take another path, given that the parties objecting to the election results have the power to ignite a civil war in Iraq.

The results of the parliamentary elections resulted in the Sadrist bloc winning more than 70 seats, which qualifies him to form the federal government in alliance with winning political forces from the Kurds and Sunnis.