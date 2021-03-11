Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Shafaq News / Demonstrators in Maysan, Babel, Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna protested the assassination of the kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father, demanding the concerned authorities to disclose the perpetrator's name.

For his part, a member of the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq, Ali Al-Bayati, stressed in a tweet the need for the Supreme Judicial Council to form a judicial committee to look into the case urgently before the case.

Earlier today, Dozens of people demonstrated in al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad today, protesting the assassination of Jaseb Al-Hiliji, the father of the kidnapped lawyer and civil activist, Ali Jaseb al-Hiliji.

A security source in Maysan reported yesterday that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

The Iraqi lawyer and activist, Ali Jaseb, was kidnapped on October 8, 2019.

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.