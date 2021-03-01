Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T15:12:27+0000
Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Shafaq News / A security source in al-Diwaniyah stated that demonstrations resurged in the city center, calling for the dismissal of the local government and holding the killers of the protestors accountable.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that the demonstrators gathered in front of the local government building to demand the dismissal of the governor, Zuhair Al-Shaalan, and accountability for the killers of the demonstrators.

 He pointed out that the security forces cordoned off the building to prevent the demonstrators from reaching it for fear of storming or burning it.

Several governorates witnessed today demonstrations against the backdrop of the events that took place in Nasiriyah recently.

Dozens of causalities were registered among protestors, which prompted citizens to storm the streets of Baghdad, Basra and Najaf.

related

Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2020-08-18 08:02:18
Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Date: 2021-02-27 20:11:37
Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters