Demonstrators in Wasit gather near the Turkish hospital demanding its completion
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-16T16:36:51+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of Wasit citizens on Wednesday organized a demonstration to demand resuming the construction of the Turkish hospital in the governorate, which has been on halt for ten years.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators gathered near the 145 million dollar building with a target capacity of 400 beds.
The demonstrators told our correspondent that the completion rate stopped at 31% in 2011, indicating that the hospital, once completed, can address 60% of the governorate Healthcare system requirements and secure 5000 job opportunities for the governorate's unemployed youth.