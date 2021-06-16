Demonstrators in Wasit gather near the Turkish hospital demanding its completion

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T16:36:51+0000

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Wasit citizens on Wednesday organized a demonstration to demand resuming the construction of the Turkish hospital in the governorate, which has been on halt for ten years. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators gathered near the 145 million dollar building with a target capacity of 400 beds. The demonstrators told our correspondent that the completion rate stopped at 31% in 2011, indicating that the hospital, once completed, can address 60% of the governorate Healthcare system requirements and secure 5000 job opportunities for the governorate's unemployed youth.

related

Several stabbed in knife attack in Wasit Governorate’ protests

Date: 2021-02-09 21:00:54

Protestors block a main road linking Baghdad and Wasit

Date: 2021-05-22 16:41:16

Escalation of violence in Wasit Governorate

Date: 2020-11-28 16:07:45

The head of the National Security Service arrives in Wasit governorate

Date: 2021-02-10 09:45:43

New Black Fungus case detected in Wasit

Date: 2021-06-03 10:40:47

A second Protester died in Iraq’ Wasit

Date: 2020-11-28 16:06:44

Two activists survived an attempted murder in Wasit

Date: 2021-02-14 07:35:48

Unidentified assailants assault demonstrators in Wasit, injuring seven

Date: 2021-06-10 16:49:40