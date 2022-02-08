Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators in Maysan demand the dismissal of Governor Dawaii

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T15:29:56+0000
Demonstrators in Maysan demand the dismissal of Governor Dawaii

Shafaq News / Dozens stormed the streets of Maysan today calling for the dismissal of governor Ali Dawaii.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that residents demonstrated in front of the governorate building, calling for the dismissal of Dawaii who has been governor for 12 years.

According to our reporter, the deteriorating security situation and security breaches prompted the residents to demonstrate, the last of which was the assassination of judge al-Saedi.

Maysan witnesses every now and then tribal conflicts that cause many casualties and material losses.

related

2338 defendant arrest in Maysan in four years

Date: 2021-03-07 20:51:26
2338 defendant arrest in Maysan in four years

Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-17 18:17:52
Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Violent tribal clashes erupt in Maysan

Date: 2021-10-10 20:44:00
Violent tribal clashes erupt in Maysan

Two terrorists arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-04-16 20:41:34
Two terrorists arrested in Maysan

Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-09 11:09:49
Iraqi Security Operations in Maysan and Saladin

Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-10 16:54:13
Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Three killed in armed tribal clashes in a southern governorate 

Date: 2021-06-18 17:48:01
Three killed in armed tribal clashes in a southern governorate 

IHEC staff in Maysan receives death threats from armed elements

Date: 2021-10-21 18:57:31
IHEC staff in Maysan receives death threats from armed elements