Demonstrators in Maysan demand the dismissal of Governor Dawaii

Shafaq News / Dozens stormed the streets of Maysan today calling for the dismissal of governor Ali Dawaii.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that residents demonstrated in front of the governorate building, calling for the dismissal of Dawaii who has been governor for 12 years.

According to our reporter, the deteriorating security situation and security breaches prompted the residents to demonstrate, the last of which was the assassination of judge al-Saedi.

Maysan witnesses every now and then tribal conflicts that cause many casualties and material losses.