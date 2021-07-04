Report

Demonstrators in Karbala close the Governorate's Electricity Directorate with locks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04
Shafaq News/ Demonstrators in Karbala gathered near the Directorate of Electricity earlier today, Sunday, to protest the deteriorating services.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Ahrar square demonstrators headed towards the Directorate's headquarters, forced the employees to leave the building, and placed locks on the main door.

Total shutdowns can occur when Iraq's electricity network is working at maximum capacity. Defects in the transmission network and distribution capacity also contribute to outages. High temperatures can also impact the distribution lines.

Power outages routinely fuel protests in Iraq. Poor government service delivery and rampant corruption was a driver of mass anti-government demonstrations across Iraq in 2019.

Iran recently cut crucial electricity exports to Iraq this week, which can amount to nearly a third of Iraq's supply in the peak summer months.

