Demonstrators in Dhi demand jobs, services

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T10:28:29+0000
Demonstrators in Dhi demand jobs, services

Shafaq News/ Dozens of unemployed graduates organized a picket at the governorate headquarters in Dhi Qar to demand jobs in the public sector, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the protestors gathered near the building and blocked the entrance.

The security forces cordoned the building and attempted to disperse the protestors, according to our correspondent.

In al-Okaika, south of Dhi Qar, the locals gathered near the sub-district headquarters to protest the poor services.

The demonstrators picketed the building and demanded the dismissal of the administrator.

