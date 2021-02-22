Demonstrators in Basra demand disclosing the confessions of "The Gang of Death"

Shafaq News/ Families of the victims who perished in the popular protests in Basra marched the streets of the governorate on Monday to demand justice against the "gang of death."

The Activist Fahd Al-Zubaidi told Shafaq News Agency, "Dozens of martyrs' families organized a demonstration in Al-Hakimiya near Basra police headquarters seeking accountability for the demonstrators' killers."

The protesters demanded the security forces to "disclose the confessions of the gang of death members, who were arrested for killing their sons."