Demonstrators in Baghdad calls for accountability to the heads of the Federal Court

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T14:34:58+0000

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators on Friday gathered in al-Fardous Square, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to protest the status quo political system and demand activating Article 65 of the Iraqi constitution. The protestors carried placards saying "people are the source of power" and "constitution and law are our revolution." The demonstration called for "holding the federal courts' heads accountable and rebuilding the state in accordance with Article 65 of Iraqi constitution related to the Council of Federalism (Legislative Council)." The demonstrators blamed "the status quo authorities for diminishing the Council of Federalism of four terms."

