Demonstrators in Baghdad and Karbala warn of escalation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T10:55:53+0000
Demonstrators in Baghdad and Karbala warn of escalation

Shafaq News/ A group of engineers organized a demonstration in al-Tahrir Square, downtown Baghdad, today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that engineers of the Ministry of Electricity, among other engineers, who were not included in the appointment decision, warned of escalation if the government failed to meet their demands.

In the same context, a source in Karbala police reported to Shafaq News Agency that dozens of engineers demonstrated near the governorate headquarters demanding the Ministry of Oil to fulfill its pledges and enroll them in the Karbala refinery staff.

Security forces cordoned the governorate headquarters to curb any attempt to storm the building, the source added.

