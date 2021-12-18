Demonstrators gather near Muqtada al-Sadr's residence in Najaf
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-18T11:54:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of Electric Meter Readers organized a demonstration near the headquarters of the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, in al-Hanana, west of Najaf.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators demanded al-Sadr to help them "obtain their rights after they failed to address the Electricity Ministry's officials."
Electric Meter Readers, public servants responsible for traveling to different residential and commercial locations on assigned routes and gathering accurate data regarding the amount of utilities used, amount to more than 8,000 in Iraq, without accounting for those on the payroll of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Despite years in service and repeated demands, those public servants remain on the government payroll as contract employees.