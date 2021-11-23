Demonstrators close down a government company in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar governorate closed down a government company in Nasiriyah today.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent said that dozens of demonstrators closed, today morning, the Dhi Qar oil company and prevented employees from entering it.

He explained that this step follows the security forces' decision to remove the demonstrators' tents by the security forces late yesterday.

It is worth noting that dozens of university graduates demonstrate daily in Dhi Qar and other governorates demanding job opportunities in government institutions.