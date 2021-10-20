Demonstrators called to trial the head and members of the Board of Commissioners

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-20T17:06:26+0000

Shafaq News/ The Committee that prepares for demonstrations against the election results demanded, on Wednesday, to bring the head and members of the Board of the Electoral Commission to trial. In a statement, the Committee confirmed that "the Head and members of the Board of Commissioners should be submitted to the judiciary to be tried and receive their just punishment for the legal violations they committed." The Committee urged "to conduct a review of the work of all directors and cadres of the Commission's Board to ensure their professionalism and independence because it is proven that the largest number of them belong to influential political parties that benefited from them in manipulating the election results." The statement added that the current election law must be reviewed, "which has proven its failure and inability to reflect the will of the masses." The Committee called on the demonstrators to "preserve the peaceful demonstration and continue it with determination and steadfastness, "rejecting the results of the unfair elections, which were closer to a trial than rejecting the occupation and rejecting normalization." Today, Demonstrators took the streets in multiple Iraqi governorates simultaneously to protest the October 10 polls. They pitched sit-in tents near the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The demonstrators demanded a manual re-sorting and recounting of the ballots, asserting that their protest would continue until IHEC meets their demands. Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported that the demonstrators organized protest sit-ins and pitched tents near IHEC headquarters in Samawa (al-Muthanna's capital city), al-Kout (a district in Wasit), Dhi Qar, and Basra. In Baghdad, dozens of tents were pitched near the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone. Today's escalation is a sequel of many demonstrations organized by al-Fatah alliance proponents in Iraq's central and southern governorates over the past few days. The caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that "peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right. The security forces shall protect the freedom of expression," warning at the same time from vandalism, blocking roads, and abusing the state's prestige.

