Shafaq News/ Demonstrators in Dhi Qar, on Friday, blocked a main street in the center of Nasiriyah.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that several demonstrators set on fire in tires and blocked Ibrahim Al-Khalil Street in the center of Nasiriyah city, the Dhi Qar center.

He pointed out that the demonstrators are demanding to dismiss Governor Ahmed Al-Khafaji from his post.

Al-Khafaji had previously announced that political forces are making deals to remove him from his post.