Demonstrators burn the U.S. and Israeli flags outside the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-31T14:12:17+0000
Shafaq News/ A group Iraqi armed factions proponents burnes the U.S. and Israeli flags near the entrance of the ultra-secure Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, earlier today, Friday.

The demonstrators placed a model outside the Green Zone and the factions' vehicles rallied the streets of the Iraqi capital amid tight security measures.

On December 31, Iraqi factions loyal to Iran stormed the Green Zone and the U.S. embassy in the aftermath of a U.S. airstrike on a site of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in al-Qaim district in the far south of Iraq.

