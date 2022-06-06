Report

Demonstrators block main roads in al-Muthanna, Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-06T08:34:12+0000
Shafaq News/ Farmers blocked a main road in the al-Muthanna to protest excluding the southern governorate from the Ministry of Agriculture's summer subsidization roster.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators gathered on the road linking the governorate to the city of al-Rumaitha, warning of escalation if the government ignores their demands.

Last month, the Ministry suspended the summer season in al-Muthanna amid a stifling water crisis. The local government said that suspending the season would significantly mitigate the impact of the crisis.

In Diyala, locals in the village of Mansouriyat al-Shat, Habhab sub-district, organized a demonstration to protest the lack of power supply in their hometown.

The demonstrators blocked the Baghdad-Kirkuk road with burning tires and concrete blocks, calling for better power supply hours and compelling the private generators owners to increase the service hours.

