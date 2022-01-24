Demonstrators block a vital bridge in Dhi Qar, Iraqi Army disperses them using live bullets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Angry demonstrators blocked the Al-Nasr Bridge and Al-Baho intersection in the center of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate. The demonstrators gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in protest against lifting the “Joun” tent. “Joun, ”a tent put up by an injured demonstrator who demands treatment outside Iraq. Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said that the Iraqi Army dispersed the demonstrators using live bullets, which led to panic among citizens. Our correspondent added that the security forces cordoned off Al-Haboubi Square.

