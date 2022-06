Shafaq News/ Hundreds demonstrated on Sunday morning in the Kanaan district in Diyala to protest poor services and frequent power cuts, blocking the Baqubah-Kanaan road.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the protestors expressed discontent with the nearly-absent power supply in the district and demanded improvements to its infrastructure and basic state services.

The demonstrators warned of escalations and open sit-ins if the authorities fail to meet their needs.