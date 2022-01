Shafaq News/ Dozens of angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar blocked the road linking the governorate's capital city, Nasiriyah, to its northern districts, on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of locals from "al-Hamam" village used burning tires to block the traffic movement, causing a jam.

"The demonstrators demanded providing their hometown the same services offered to the rest of the towns in the governorate," our correspondent said.