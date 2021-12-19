Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators block a main road in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19T06:29:30+0000
Demonstrators block a main road in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar blocked the road linking the governorate's capital city, Nasiriyah, to its northern districts, on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of locals from "Al Khanjar" village organized a demonstration on the Nasiriyah-Gharraf-Shatra main road to demand constructing a road that leads to their home village.

"The blockade caused a stifling traffic jam. Many vehicles were forced to go back from where they came. Others went through al-Maysamiyah road," our correspondent said.

related

Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-08-12 16:45:24
Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Date: 2021-04-22 20:23:13
Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

The Criminal Court sentences the terrorist "Abbas Daesh" to death

Date: 2021-06-07 15:57:42
The Criminal Court sentences the terrorist "Abbas Daesh" to death

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-11 11:27:09
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 12:55:12
Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar

An explosion targets the house of a local official in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-26 21:16:11
An explosion targets the house of a local official in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-24 19:13:02
Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar