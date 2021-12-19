Demonstrators block a main road in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of angry demonstrators in Dhi Qar blocked the road linking the governorate's capital city, Nasiriyah, to its northern districts, on Sunday morning.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of locals from "Al Khanjar" village organized a demonstration on the Nasiriyah-Gharraf-Shatra main road to demand constructing a road that leads to their home village.

"The blockade caused a stifling traffic jam. Many vehicles were forced to go back from where they came. Others went through al-Maysamiyah road," our correspondent said.