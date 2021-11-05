Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrators advanced towards the Green Zone, security forces withdrew 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T20:50:48+0000
Demonstrators advanced towards the Green Zone, security forces withdrew 

Shafaq News/ A security source said on Friday that riot forces withdrew from the front line with the demonstrators.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; the forces withdrew after the demonstrators, who are rejecting the results of the elections, moved towards the Green Zone gate at the suspension bridge on Friday evening after violent confrontations with security forces.

This advance comes shortly after the leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, and Abu Ala' al-Wala'i, Secretary-General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, had arrived at the scene in the center of Baghdad.

The clashes around the Green Zone vicinity took a "dangerous" turn.

A security source reported that more than 45 security personnel and demonstrators were injured. One demonstrator was killed in the fire exchange near a gate of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 30 of the riot forces and 15 demonstrators were injured, and one demonstrator died due to the clashes with stones and weapons near the gate of the suspension bridge in the Green Zone."

related

Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-09 15:30:50
Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Iraqi Airways begins evacuating Iraqis who stuck in India

Date: 2021-05-03 11:12:56
Iraqi Airways begins evacuating Iraqis who stuck in India

The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Date: 2021-01-26 16:08:03
The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

A rocket attack targets the Balad air base

Date: 2021-04-18 17:06:15
A rocket attack targets the Balad air base

Iraq’s Intelligence foils a triple attack on Shiite pilgrims in Babel

Date: 2021-09-18 21:12:41
Iraq’s Intelligence foils a triple attack on Shiite pilgrims in Babel

Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Date: 2020-08-04 11:54:44
Three terrorists arrested in a security operation in Ninevah

Baghdad Operations Command foils an attempt to target Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2021-07-02 17:43:44
Baghdad Operations Command foils an attempt to target Baghdad International Airport

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today