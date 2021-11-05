Demonstrators advanced towards the Green Zone, security forces withdrew 

Shafaq News/ A security source said on Friday that riot forces withdrew from the front line with the demonstrators.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; the forces withdrew after the demonstrators, who are rejecting the results of the elections, moved towards the Green Zone gate at the suspension bridge on Friday evening after violent confrontations with security forces.

This advance comes shortly after the leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, and Abu Ala' al-Wala'i, Secretary-General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, had arrived at the scene in the center of Baghdad.

The clashes around the Green Zone vicinity took a "dangerous" turn.

A security source reported that more than 45 security personnel and demonstrators were injured. One demonstrator was killed in the fire exchange near a gate of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 30 of the riot forces and 15 demonstrators were injured, and one demonstrator died due to the clashes with stones and weapons near the gate of the suspension bridge in the Green Zone."