Demonstrator killed, six injured in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ At least one demonstrator was killed in clashes with the Iraqi army that saw six get injured in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of demonstrators organized a vigil yesterday, Tuesday, to protest the government's failure to allocate land plots to the victims of the October 2019 demonstrations.

The event unfolded to confrontations with the law enforcement authorities that led to injuries and arrests among the demonstrators.