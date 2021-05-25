Demonstrator dies after being shot by security forces in Al-Tahrir demonstrations

Shafaq News/ A demonstrator reportedly perished in today's demonstrations in al-Tahrir Square.

A medical source reported to Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrator was hit with live rounds by the law enforcement forces in al-Tahrir Square and rapidly succumbed to his wounds.

For his part, the member of the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), Ali al-Bayati, confirmed the death of a demonstrator and the injury of others.

Al-Bayati said that the demonstrators also set fire to vehicles of the security forces.

A security source and Eyewitnesses said that the law enforcement forces deployed live ammunition "heavily", injuring three demonstrators, which required transferring them to hospital for medical care.

Law enforcement forces used live bullets to disperse the masses demonstrating in al-Tahrir Square, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to Eyewitnesses.

Demonstrators gathered today in al-Tahrir Square, near Bab Sharqi, to demand revealing the identities of those involved in killing demonstrators and activists.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a demonstrator sustained severe injuries when security forces opened fire towards the demonstrators.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported clashes between demonstrators and security forces in al-Tahrir Square when the latter attempted to confine the infuriated demonstrators in the Bab Sharqi area. Three security officers and two demonstrators were injured in the skirmishes.