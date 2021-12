Shafaq News/ A security source in al-Diwaniyah governorate reported today that a police officer was attacked by a demonstrator.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer was attacked during a demonstration for lecturers in al-Diwaniyah Governorate.

The perpetrator fled to an unknown destination, according to the source.

The Baghdad Police Command detachments arrested a suspect following Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, security sources told Shafaq News Agency.