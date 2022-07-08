Demonstrator and MP bodyguard killed in Babel

Shafaq News / A source in Babel reported that a demonstrator and the bodyguard of an MP were killed on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that residents of al-Qasim sub-district demonstrated in front of the representative of Sadiqoun bloc, Ali Turki's office, demanding to suspend the sub-district's Deputy Commissioner.

One of Turki's bodyguards was killed in a stampede after the protestors attempted to break into the MP's office.

The representative's bodyguards used gunfire to disburse the crowds, killing a demonstrator, according to the source.