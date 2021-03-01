Demonstrations supporting Nasiriyah protests in Basra

Shafaq News / Dozens of people organized a demonstration in Basra today, Monday, supporting Nasiriyah protests.

The activist, Ammar Al-Halfi, told Shafaq News agency, "a demonstration took place in Basra to support Dhi Qar in its current ordeal and emphasize October demonstrators demands."

He added, "The most prominent demands are prosecuting the death gang members in the presence of the martyrs' families, disclosing their identities, as well as the identities of the October protestors' assassins, reviewing the law of parties, and confirming the dismissal of the current governor of Basra, Asad Al-Eidani."

Nasiriyah city had witnessed widespread protests over the past week, which developed into bloody clashes between protesters and security forces, leaving dozens of victims and injured.

These events prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to replace the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Al-Waeli, with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, who was rejected by the protesters.