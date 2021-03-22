Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrations spread throughout Dhi Qar Governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-22T08:13:29+0000
Demonstrations spread throughout Dhi Qar Governorate

Shafaq News / Large-scale demonstrations plunged on Monday in the northern districts of Dhi Qar Governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said, "Dozens of demonstrators sealed off the office building of Al-Rifai district using burning tires to prevent the new Kaimakam, Ammar Al-Rikabi, from carrying out his duties as director of the administrative unit."

Meanwhile, demonstrators blocked road linking Shatra and Nasiriya using burning tires and protesting against what they call “poor services."

In the same context, a large number of demonstrators stand in front of the Integrity Investigation Department’s building demanding to reopen it.

Civil rights activist, Adnan Aziz, told Shafaq News agency that, "The October Revolution is against corruption ... Therefore, closing departments, especially integrity, is not in anyone's interest and will allow the corrupt and theft ..to exploit the situation."

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.

related

Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-04 16:01:44
Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-02 15:30:55
Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

Date: 2021-02-27 12:42:33
Dozens demonstrate in Dhi Qar rejecting Al-Asadi's nomination

An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-28 07:27:54
An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Three attacks against activists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-20 10:13:41
Three attacks against activists in Dhi Qar

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar