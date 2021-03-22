Demonstrations spread throughout Dhi Qar Governorate

Shafaq News / Large-scale demonstrations plunged on Monday in the northern districts of Dhi Qar Governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said, "Dozens of demonstrators sealed off the office building of Al-Rifai district using burning tires to prevent the new Kaimakam, Ammar Al-Rikabi, from carrying out his duties as director of the administrative unit."

Meanwhile, demonstrators blocked road linking Shatra and Nasiriya using burning tires and protesting against what they call “poor services."

In the same context, a large number of demonstrators stand in front of the Integrity Investigation Department’s building demanding to reopen it.

Civil rights activist, Adnan Aziz, told Shafaq News agency that, "The October Revolution is against corruption ... Therefore, closing departments, especially integrity, is not in anyone's interest and will allow the corrupt and theft ..to exploit the situation."

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.