Shafaq News / Dozens of people demonstrated in Dhi Qar demanding accountability for the corrupt and the demonstrators' killers in all governorates.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that dozens of demonstrators stormed the streets of Nasiriyah, adding that they blocked Al-Nasr Bridge.

On Wednesday, unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

The Iraqi lawyer and activist, Ali Jaseb, was kidnapped on October 8, 2019.

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.