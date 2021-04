Shafaq News / Dozens of Yazidis organized a demonstration in Sinjar, protesting Nineveh's Criminal Court decision against four Yazidi indictees.

Two months ago, the Iraqi army arrested four Yazidis near Umm Al-Dhiban village over charges of killing members of al-Shammar tribe.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors demanded releasing the convicts.

Amid the remarkable spread of fugitive weapons and armed groups, the district has witnessed several attacks targeting Arab civilians.