Demonstrations in Nasiriyah to protest poor services

Date: 2021-05-30T17:15:06+0000
Demonstrations in Nasiriyah to protest poor services

Shafaq News / Dozens took to the streets in the Dhi Qar Governorate on Sunday to demand better services in the center of Nasiriyah city.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent mentioned that dozens of people took to the streets in al-Nasiriyah, demanding better services in their city, notably better electricity services and roads paving.

The protesters also blocked some of the main roads with burning tires.

The Dhi Qar Governorate has for several months now been witnessing, every other day, angry protests against the poor services provided to citizens in several areas, as well as a demand for the change of the local government and local administrators

