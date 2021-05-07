Report

Demonstrations in Nasiriyah protest hanging Soleimani's Photos

Date: 2021-05-07T16:34:51+0000
Demonstrations in Nasiriyah protest hanging Soleimani's Photos

Shafaq News / Dozens of demonstrators protested hanging photos of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during the commemoration of Quds day, in Nasiriyah. 

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that dozens demonstrated in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, closed the local administration's lobby, and expelled the participants in the festival. 

Quds Day is an annual event opposing Israel's occupation of Quds, in Palestine. Anti-Israel demonstrations are organized on this day in some Arab and Islamic countries and societies around the world. It is held every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

In Iraq, Shiite factions and Pro-Iranian parties commemorate the occasion through various events in which they hang portraits of Iranian leaders. 

