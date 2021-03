Shafaq News/ Demonstrators rallied the square of the Revolution of the Twentieth in Najaf, demanding the dismissal of the local government.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the demonstrators demanded axing the incumbent local government, holding former corrupt governors accountable, and bringing demonstrators' killers to justice."

"The security sources cordoned the square to prevent the expansion of the demonstrations to the adjacent streets and protect the demonstrators," he added.