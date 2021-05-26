Report

Demonstrations in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-26T09:00:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Fighters of the Defense Mobilization (A'imat al-Baqi brigade) in Diyala organized a demonstration to demand releasing seven-year salary arrears.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators blocked Miqdadiya-Khanaqin road.

The Defence Mobilization has been stationed at the outskirts of al-Miqdadiyah for years, a Hotspot in which ISIS gangs operate extensively. As a result, many fighters of the Defence Mobilization were killed or injured by ISIS snipers or explosive devices.

In the same context, members of the Iraqi Communist Party rallied the streets of the city to protest the poor services and demand addressing the issues of power shortages and piled garbage.

