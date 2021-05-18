Report

Demonstrations in Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-18T10:26:02+0000
Shafaq News/ Demonstrators took the streets of Dhi Qar and al-Diwaniyah in the south of the country to demand better services and job opportunities.

A local source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News Agency that the dozens of al-Alam neighborhood residents in the east of Nasiriyah organized a demonstration this morning. The demonstrators blocked the road leading to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with burning tires to protest the deteriorating services.

The demonstrators demanded improving power supply hours and bolstering the ailing infrastructure in the governorate.

In al-Diwaniyah, Dozens of postgraduates staged a demonstration near the headquarters of the local government to demand jobs.

A source said that the demonstrators transformed their demonstration to a sit-in at the site until meeting their demands.

