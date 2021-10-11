Demonstrations in , Dhi Qa protesting "Qa'ani's interference" in the Iraqi parliamentary election

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators gathered downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city, to protest the "interference" of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Ismail Qa'ani, in the results of yesterday's Iraqi parliamentary election.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a group of demonstrators organized a demonstration in al-Haboubi Square, downtown Nasiriyah, to demand releasing the results of the polls as soon as possible.

The demonstrators expressed discontent with the reports about Qa'ani's interference in the Iraqi electoral affairs and his visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

They also threatened to escalate if the results demonstrated a discrepancy between the final announcement and the results obtained by the local voting centers.

Reports about Qa'ani's unannounced visit to Baghdad have emerged to public earlier today, sparking popular and political discontent.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, lambasted the External interference in the decisions of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), stressing that the parliamentary election is an internal Iraqi affair.

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Monday, "what distinguishes this election is the fact that it took place under a global, international, and Arab coverage and supervision, and it was ratified by them."

"Consequently, there should not be any intervention in the decisions of IHEC or culminating pressure upon, neither from inside nor from regional and international states. The election is an internal affair."

"Just to make it clear, we are keeping tabs upon all the illegal internal interventions and the external [interventions] that breach Iraq's prestige and independence," al-Sadr said.

The statements of the populist Shiite cleric came shortly after the arrival of the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qa'ani, into the Iraqi capital.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Soleimani's heir will hold a series of meetings with Iraqi government officials and political leaders to pull strings and organize the alliances to the post-election era.

The Sadrist movement has expectedly trumped its rivals, clinching at least 75 seats in the polls concluded yesterday at 1800 (Iraq time).