Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Demonstrations in Baghdad and Babel in solidarity with Dhi Qar protestors

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T13:30:33+0000
Demonstrations in Baghdad and Babel in solidarity with Dhi Qar protestors

Shafaq News / Dozens of people marched the streets of Baghdad and Babel today, in solidarity with Dhi Qar protestors. 

A source told Shafaq News agency, "Dozens demonstrated in al-Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, Baghdad, demanding to hold the demonstrators' killers accountable and revealing the fate of absentees."

Furthermore, a security source reported, "the security forces are currently working to disperse the demonstration in al-Tahrir Square after some protestors tried to approach al-Jumhuriyah Bridge and cross towards the Green Zone."

In Babel, a security source indicated that dozens demonstrated and blocked the Batta Bridge with burning tires.

related

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44
Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations

Date: 2021-02-27 17:35:53
Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations

Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-10 05:57:54
Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators stabbed Police Officers in Dhi Qar, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 18:10:54
Demonstrators stabbed Police Officers in Dhi Qar, Source

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

Date: 2021-02-28 20:55:38
MP Asaad Yassin discloses the details of al-Kadhimi's meeting with Dhi Qar MPs

Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-26 15:14:27
Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah