Demonstration starts in Baghdad, Security forces took measures

Shafaq News/ On Friday, demonstrators gathered in Baghdad amid security measures.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces had taken measures including blocking Al-Nusour Square when Tishreen demonstrators start moving in the street.

No further details were provided.

It is worth noting that the in the last weeks, the Iraqi capital had witnessed many protests when the supporters of the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone.

The events resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of wounded.

On Oct. 1, 2019, Iraqis demonstrated across the country against corruption in one of the largest demonstrations.

More than 560 people, mostly unarmed demonstrators but also some members of the security forces, have been killed.