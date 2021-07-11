Demonstration in Karbala.. Protestors clash with law enforcement in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators took the streets of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar, demanding jobs and clashed with law enforcement forces, a source reported on Sunday.

The source said that unemployed graduates gathering near the Oil company blocked the Imam Ali road with burning tires and threw rocks at the security forces.

"The demonstrators demanded contracts in the company as daily wagers, while some accused the governor of stealing their motorbikes," the source added.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Karbala said that "Al-Bu Saho" area held a demonstration to demand the government hand over the lands seized by the former regime but never recovered after its fall.