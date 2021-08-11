Demonstration in Basra against the privatization of gas stations

Shafaq News/ A group of Basra's Commission for Oil Products employees on Wednesday organized a demonstration to protest the privatization of the state-owned gas stations in the governorate.

"Leasing out state-owned gas stations to the private sector damages more than 5000 employees," a demonstrator said, "it also means wasting the demands they have been after for two years."

"Our demands are increasing our salaries that do not exceed 30,000 dinars per month; disbursing food, educational certificates, and Healthcare allowances, enrolling them in the overtime program, and bolstering work and COVID-19 safety measures while on duty."